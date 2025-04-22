The Opening of Duduza Taxi Rank – By Tholakele Mbonani

By Tholakele Mbonani

The Duduza Taxi Rank, in the town of Nigel, Gauteng has finally been opened to the public, after five years of standing idle, bringing renewed hope and excitement to the local community.

The official launch took place on 14 April, led by the Department of Transport, marking a significant milestone for the township of Duduza and its residents.

The taxi rank, which was built to serve as a central hub for public transport in Duduza, had remained unused due to an unresolved dispute between various taxi associations. The disagreement over the operation and management of the facility left the rank abandoned, despite being fully constructed. However, following extensive negotiations and collaboration, the Department of Transport and the taxi associations have now reached consensus, enabling the long-awaited opening to proceed.

MMC for Transport, Andile Mngwevu, was present at the event and welcomed the reopening with enthusiasm.

“This is a proud day for Duduza. The opening of this state-of-the-art taxi rank is a step forward in improving the public transport infrastructure for our communities. We believe this rank will not only bring convenience but also stimulate local economic opportunities,” he said.

Mngwevu further highlighted the importance of inter-departmental collaboration. He called on the Department of Social Development and the local councilor to work together to create employment opportunities through the allocation and management of vendor stalls within the taxi rank.

In an interview, Sello Mabe, Chairperson of the Nigel Taxi Association, elaborated on the reasons behind the delay.

“We needed unity and agreement among the taxi associations before opening the rank. It was critical to avoid conflicts and ensure that the facility would be used effectively. We are grateful to the community of Bluegum View, who respected the space and did not vandalise it, despite its prolonged vacancy,” said Mabe.

He went on to say that the taxi associations are committed to ensuring that the facility remains clean, safe, and functional. Mabe also mentioned that when selecting vendors for the stalls within the rank, preference will be given to those who have worked alongside the taxi associations in the past.

Local residents have expressed immense relief and happiness at the opening. For many, the rank represents more than just a transport hub; it is a symbol of progress and potential.

“We are so happy that the taxi rank is finally open,” said Andile Nyawo, a long-time resident of Duduza. “It’s more secure now that we have security personnel stationed at the entrances. Most importantly, it will be easier for our elderly to commute safely from here.”

The rank is expected to significantly improve the commuting experience for residents of Duduza and surrounding areas, providing a central point for taxi travel, promoting safety, and encouraging local commerce through its vendor stalls.

The reopening of the Duduza Taxi Rank stands as a testament to what can be achieved through cooperation between government entities and community stakeholders.

It offers a promising outlook for the township’s future.

Link to social media post: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=29188503027461115