The Organic Team: How Rooibos is empowering small-scale Farmers – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

Source: Facebook

Every morning, millions of South Africans boil their kettles to enjoy a cup (or three) of rooibos tea. Besides its great taste, rooibos tea has great health benefits that are capable of limiting conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and even certain types of cancer. This is why our native Rooibos is so coveted in Europe and Asia.

Indigo Development and Change is a project geared towards implementing sustainable farming initiatives in the Suid Bokkeveld region. The director of Indigo, Shannon Brandt, is a prominent resident of Nieuwoutdville in the Northern Cape – known for its stunning landscape and arable soil. “The Suid Bokkeveld is where my heart lies, with the farmers who share this beautiful landscape, who are very keen to learn new things on an ongoing basis,” says Brandt.

17 farmers based in the Suid Bokkeveld region have been recruited to grow rooibos on both small and large-scale plots of land. A 5×5 metre piece of land is sufficient to grow Rooibos.

These farmers, known as “The Organic Team”, have been extensively trained to ensure their success as small-scale rooibos farmers. ‘During the training, we explain climate-wise farming methods, such as organic mulching and liquid composting – a compost that is diluted with water and sprayed on the land,’ Brandt explains.

This project aims to provide farmers with a seasonal income; the rooibos is planted in the winter months and is harvested during summer. The rooibos is then dried and packed into 50kg bales. The farmers are paid on delivery and sale for export.

Beyond rooibos farming, the project aims to educate local small and large-scale farmers and researchers regarding sustainable agricultural practices and how to overcome the devastating impact of climate change on farming methods.

Farmers who have been farming for decades say they are seeing dramatic changes in the weather and have experienced prolonged droughts. Brandt and her team share seasonal forecasts to ensure farmers can cope with the climate crisis. Over 300 people in the Suid Bokkeveld farming community have benefitted from this training.

Indigo Development and Change is working closely with the WWF Nedbank-funded Green Trust initiative. Jobs have been created, and knowledge has been shared. Climate-savvy agriculture is the only way farmers can continue growing despite unpredictable climate conditions. As our planet becomes warmer for the foreseeable future, farmers will need to adopt innovative ways to weather the storm.