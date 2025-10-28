The Politics of Self-Destruction

By Seako Masibi

There comes a time in a nation’s life when even the educated must admit defeat — not because they have failed, but because the system rewards failure. That dejected look on General Mkhwanazi’s face captured that exact moment — when competence meets political deployment, and logic meets the stupidity of power.

Here is a man with a BTech in Policing, an MBA, an LLB, a National Diploma in Police Administration, and is an admitted attorney of the High Court — forced to answer questions from a Parliament that confuses noise for intellect. What we saw in that room was not governance. It was a performance — a theatre of mediocrity sponsored by the taxpayer.

This is the crisis of Africa — not lack of education, not lack of talent — but the deliberate exclusion of capable minds from positions of influence. Political deployment has become the new apartheid — it separates the loyal from the qualified. It replaces thinkers with followers and silences those who still believe in merit. In such a country, education no longer inspires. It humiliates.

Because the child in the township sees the truth:

that the man who read all the books sits jobless,

while the one who shouts the loudest slogan drives a government car.

When young people see that power is gained through party loyalty, not through knowledge, they lose faith in school.

They drop out, not because they are lazy, but because the system has made ignorance profitable.

How do you convince a young girl in Limpopo to finish matric when she sees her councillor can’t spell “governance” yet controls millions in municipal funds?

How do you tell a boy in Mahikeng to study electrical engineering

when the tender for electricity is awarded to a DJ?

That is the economic collapse we refuse to measure —the destruction of faith in education. It’s not just corruption of money — it’s corruption of purpose.

The economy doesn’t collapse because of lack of minerals or investors, it collapses because of mental poverty — the kind that makes a leader think a slogan can build a road, or that a struggle song can replace sound fiscal management.

Africa’s tragedy is not that we are poor.

It’s that we are mismanaged.

We export gold and import poverty.

We have diamonds under our feet and debt over our heads.

We send our best engineers abroad, while we appoint cousins to build bridges that collapse before the ribbon is cut.

Political deployment has turned public service into personal service. Institutions are no longer centres of excellence — they are shelters for the connected. That is why our schools fail, our hospitals die, and our police are demoralized. Because every appointment is political, not professional. And every professional who dares to challenge the system is pushed out — humiliated, or silenced.

General Mkhwanazi’s look of defeat was not personal. It was national. He carried on his face the disappointment of every competent South African trapped in an incompetent system. And until we replace party loyalty with national loyalty, until we restore meritocracy over mediocrity, we will keep watching our brightest minds fade away in despair.

The revolution Africa needs today is not just political — it is intellectual.

It is time to decolonize our thinking, not just our slogans.

It is time to value results over rhetoric, books over boots, and skill over slogans.

Because when mediocrity governs excellence,

poverty becomes permanent.

So, let the message be clear:

We will no longer clap for stupidity.

We will no longer elect the loudest voice — we will elect the most capable mind.

We will no longer let our children believe that education is useless.

Because the future of Africa depends on the restoration of merit, discipline, and dignity.