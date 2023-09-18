The Red Academy Foundation launches to create permanent tech jobs for SA youth

SA faces a youth unemployment rate of 60,7% percent, one of the highest globally. The country’s progress is hindered further because the majority of software development is currently offshored due to lack of skills, negatively impacting growth. One organisation aims to make a change by upskilling young people and fast-tracking their technology careers through permanent employment in the sector.

Launched in September, The Red Academy Foundation, partners with private, public and non-governmental stakeholders to go beyond training, and to create guaranteed jobs for young people. “Our youth embody the world’s future skills, yet a dire need for skills development and opportunity beckons. The Foundation is on a mission to transform the future by supporting talented youth to access experiential-based training for careers in technology. Our commitment to youth employment is clear in its support of our beneficiaries in the Red Academy programme, where all candidates secured guaranteed permanent employment after graduation,” says Jessica Hawkey, The Red Academy Foundation’s Founder.

Based in Cape Town, redAcademy is a skills and experiential learning hub that specialises in teaching coding and technology skills inside a live client environment. “Through redAcademy’s first graduation, we have witnessed the remarkable talent, passion, commitment and drive of our youth.” says Hawkey.

Hawkey says that while youth unemployment statistics are staggering, South Africa is a nation known for rising up to create change, together. And, by collaborating with redAcademy, the foundation is looking to propel a movement that was already in motion, thereby amplifying impact and touching more lives.

“This is a harsh reality for our nation, but one which we are determined to change. The success stories of redAcademy’s graduates are testament to possibility, showcasing their successful journeys from employability challenges to permanent careers in technology and other sectors. Together with our donors and corporate investors, we are shaping the future of South African tech talent,” says Hawkey.

“By partnering with Red Academy Foundation, organisations can sponsor in-person training, computer equipment, access to customised industry demand-driven course materials, a stipend to allow candidates to focus on launching their careers. By extension, they will play an important role in empowering youth in South Africa’s tech landscape, as well as fostering the next generation of technology professionals,” adds Louis Koen, Red Academy Foundation Trustee, and Founder of technology company, Crimson Line.