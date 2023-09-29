The SPAR Group Inland launches #SpreadSmiles campaign to spread kindness

SPAR Inland launches #SpreadSmiles campaign to spread kindness

With a firm belief that everyone could use a little kindness right now, SPAR is leveraging the power of social media to create a wave of positivity with #SpreadSmiles – a unique initiative aimed at promoting goodwill to support vital causes and positive community changes.

SPAR Inland is stepping up to encourage everyone to become a part of the Smile Squad and #SpreadSmiles wherever they are. Until 25 October, by simply sharing a video that brings happiness and positivity to others, individuals can contribute to education, nutrition, and women’s empowerment initiatives, making a valuable impact on the lives of those who need it most – all while standing to win weekly prizes.

“In a world that often seems filled with challenges and uncertainties, we want to spread a little love and bring smiles to people’s faces”, says Maxine D’Amico, Promotions & Advertising Manager at SPAR Inland. “At a time when the need for connection and empathy has never been greater, SPAR’s #SpreadSmiles is more than just a hashtag; it’s a call to action that aims to uplift communities and support those in need”.

Join the Smile Squad

Simply search #SpreadSmiles on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, to see how the SPAR Inland Smile Squad is spreading joy and positivity all over socials and all across the country – and then get involved.

All you have to do is share a video on social media that shows how you have encouraged kindness, spread joy or happiness, or have made a positive change, however small, in your community and to others. You can even just make someone smile with a joke – it’s up to you!

Upload your video to any social channel, hashtag your favourite SPAR store (for example #SPARFerndale, #SUPERSPARDiepsloot), and use #SpreadSmiles.

For every time the hashtag #SpreadSmiles is used alongside a video that shows how the participant brings a smile to the face of another, SPAR Inland will donate R10 (per hashtag) to each of four worthy organisations – The Smile Foundation, Susters For Life, READ Educational Trust and Meals on Wheels – to help them address core social issues surrounding education, nutrition, and women empowerment.

Watch spar.smiles.co.za as SPAR Inland tracks how many times the #SpreadSmiles hashtag has been used, or to view a gallery of random acts of kindness taking place across the country.

Winners will be selected weekly from the videos posted and announced on the SPAR Inland Facebook page. Winners will receive a R2,000 SPAR shopping vouchers just for spreading joy and kindness.

“In the face of the very many challenges South Africans are facing right now, we hope all South Africans will come together to help us #SpreadSmiles. Smiles have the power to uplift, inspire, and create positive change. The idea is to make a meaningful difference, one smile at a time”, concludes D’Amico.

Why #SpreadSmiles?

The ethos of SPAR has always revolved around making a difference in the lives of those in and around the country, not only in terms of providing quality products and services but also in actively contributing to the betterment of the communities it serves.

As part of this commitment, SPAR Inland is encouraging South Africans to join the Smile Squad in making a positive impact on society, but SPAR’s dedication goes far beyond this. Through strategic partnerships, in-store campaigns, sports fundraisers, and community outreach projects, SPAR Inland is not only raising funds but also creating opportunities for the disadvantaged. This includes training programmes that empower job seekers with skills necessary to thrive in the retail industry, emphasising equal employment and growth opportunities for all.

Among their many initiatives, SPAR’s commitment to women’s empowerment stands out. By actively opposing any form of discrimination based on gender, SPAR fosters an inclusive environment that supports women at every level. This aligns perfectly with the campaign’s emphasis on women’s empowerment, providing a solid foundation for a compelling narrative.

For all the #SpreadSmiles details, visit https://smile.spar.co.za/ or search #SpreadSmiles on social media.

About the SPAR Group:

The SPAR Group Ltd (SPAR or the group) is a warehousing and distribution business listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in the Food and Drug Retailers sector. The group owns the SPAR retail brand, but, essentially, supports a network of independent retailers who trade under our brand through our distribution centres. SPAR forms part of SPAR International, which is present in 44 countries and has 240 distribution centres that serve 13 million customers every day. The SPAR Group Ltd, headquartered in Durban, South Africa, is present in nine countries, has 10 distribution centres and serves 3 768 retail members through 14 store formats every day.

