The value of the sustainable youth conference in modern times

Insights from the KwaSizabantu 2025 Youth Conference!

Youth conferences are increasingly valuable today, offering spiritual depth, community support, clear teachings, and transformative experiences, depending on their themes and formats. They also provide a much-needed escape from the pressures of digital culture. These gatherings help individuals reconnect with themselves and others, offering encouragement and hope.

The KwaSizabantu Youth Conference is one of the most sustainable gatherings of its kind. Its recent week-long event, which began on 10 December 2025, attracted nearly 5,000 registered attendees and almost doubled the number of daily visitors on Thanksgiving Sunday, 14 December. Among the speakers were the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, and the well-known preacher, Dr Peter Hammond.

KwaSizabantu’s youth conferences last a week. It’s a gathering for young people, hosted at Kranskop, free of charge at the Mission station, and has been held biannually since the 1970s. It attracts thousands of young people from across South Africa and neighbouring countries.

This year’s conference again included a mix of worship, teaching, fellowship, practical support, social activities, events, and recreation, including a sports day. Each day’s services involved presentations by various speakers, sermons, testimonies, worship, and spiritual guidance. They were streamed in multiple languages, including isiZulu, English, German, French, and Sesotho, and broadcast on Radio Khwezi to reach a wider audience.

Today’s youth live amidst constant digital noise, conflicting messages about identity and purpose, and little silence or reflection. An event like this offers them dedicated time away from it all without distraction, which is increasingly rare and powerful. Many young people face loneliness, anxiety, and a lack of meaningful friendships. This conference creates environments where young people can form genuine relationships and experience a Christian community in ways that are often not possible online.

The KwaSizabantu Youth Conference, furthermore, offers a structured environment where young people can grow spiritually, emotionally, and socially. It creates a safe, positive space for development, encourages responsible, mature decision-making, and helps young people build confidence and identity. One of its core values is to strengthen social skills, foster healthy friendships, and reinforce core values. The content is holistically designed and carefully implemented; therefore, it helps young people grow spiritually, develop emotional resilience, build healthy relationships, strengthen leadership, reinforce positive values, gain confidence, and find direction.

The KwaSizabantu Youth Conference distinguishes itself from similar gatherings. For many regular attendees, it is a transformative experience that fosters a strong sense of community, provides a support network, and offers a chance for a new beginning.

By Gerda Potgieter