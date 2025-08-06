The Women Holding Up SA’s ECD System

We Can’t Fix Education While Ignoring the Women Who Hold It Together

Women keep South Africa’s early childhood development (ECD) system running by teaching, feeding and caring for young children, and creating jobs in their communities. Yet half of ECD centres remain unregistered with the Department of Basic Education (DBE). This cuts these women off from subsidies and support, weakening the very foundation of our education system.

Deb Zelezniak, CEO at the Santa Shoebox Project, says if we’re serious about fixing education, we have to back the women making early learning possible.

She explains that the barriers to registration are both structural and systemic. “Requirements like brick-and-mortar buildings, flushing toilets, and proper kitchens make sense for ECD centres in urban areas, but they present significant challenges to women running informal centres in under-resourced communities, especially those in rural areas. Many practitioners also don’t have DBE-recognised qualifications, even after years of experience.”

