Singita Kruger National Park takes home the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award 2023 and is named No.15 in The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023

20 September 2023 –Singita Kruger National Park (comprising Singita Lebombo & Sweni Lodges) has been named No.15 in the new global ranking of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023. Singita was one of three hotels from Africa ranked in the top 50, and the only property from South Africa.

Singita Kruger National Park also received the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award for outstanding efforts towards sustainability at The World’s 50 Best Hotels. It is an honour to be recognised in a way that is so aligned with our 100-year purpose, and our commitment to wildlife, community and procurement.

The list was announced at a captivating awards ceremony in London, and includes industry-defining hotels from 35 different locations across six continents worldwide. This long-awaited list is 50 Best’s first foray into the travel space, and its first new global ranking since the launch of The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2009.