ThinkGood: Building resilient nonprofit organisations together

Dozens of nonprofit and civil society organisations (NPOs) gathered in Woodstock, Cape Town on for #ThinkGood, an annual event for the sector to share expertise, insights and contacts.

The gathering was coordinated by the NPO Service Providers Network, which brings together professionals who serve NPOs in South Africa and beyond. Members work in a variety of fields including fundraising, financial services, human resources, communications, marketing, training, legal services, and more.

Inyathelo, an NPO that enables the nonprofit sector to build capacity and sustainability, hosted the event at its well-equipped Civil Society Hub.

Ziyo – Accountants with Heart operations manager Zoë Bailey, speaking on behalf of the NPO Service Providers Network, said #ThinkGood was established in 2015 as a sector contribution inspired by International Mandela Day.

“This free event has become a firm favourite on the Cape Town non-profit calendar. Knowing that most organisations are themselves managing initiatives on the official Mandela Day (18 July), we hold the event later in the year at a time when it can have a greater reach.”

Expert keynote speakers presented on topics such as technology and AI for NPOs; applying entrepreneurship and impact management frameworks; monitoring and evaluation; how to transition through a growth phase; and empowering NPOs through the art of storytelling.

Futurist Charlotte Kemp told the gathering, “We need to challenge ourselves and equip ourselves for the future. We need to flex our brains and come up with solutions. We have new problems and have to find new ways of thinking about them.”

Inyathelo acting executive director Feryal Domingo said, “We are delighted to have hosted this event, a reminder of the importance of ongoing learning.

“Our Civil Society Hub is open throughout the year for nonprofits to access resources. These include a wide range of publications, guides, and toolkits on key topics such as governance, fundraising, and advancement. Visitors can also access FundingFinder, a tool that helps NPOs identify potential funding opportunities tailored to their needs.”

Resources:

Inyathelo | email info@inyathelo.org.za

Service Providers Network