Third annual Build-A-Backpack Campaign brings hope and practical support to the Rosebank homeless community

During Mandela Month, the Rosebank Districts are reaching out to community members, corporates, and partners to join the third annual Build-A-Backpack Campaign—a simple yet powerful way to bring hope and practical support to the homeless community.

Since its start in 2023, in partnership with the Rosebank Homeless Association, the campaign has provided backpacks filled with essential items to residents of the Immaculata Shelter. Last year, more than 75 backpacks were donated, making a tangible difference. This year, the campaign aims to collect at least 500 backpacks to reach even more people in need.

While the shelter can accommodate about 100 residents, more than 550 individuals rely on the shelter for clothing and daily essentials. The Build-A-Backpack Campaign offers a meaningful opportunity for the Rosebank community to make a difference.

Each backpack carries much more than belongings — it carries dignity. Donors are invited to contribute:

New or gently used backpacks (filled or unfilled)

Supplies for the backpacks, such as, Warm clothing (scarves, shoes, socks, beanies, etc) Toiletry items Towels, blankets Washing powder for clothing



Mikhaela Donaldson, District Manager of the Rosebank Management District, reflects, “This campaign reminds us of the power of community. By coming together, we can extend kindness and practical help to those who need it most.”

Backpacks can be dropped off at the Rosebank Visitor Centre inside Rosebank Mall (Bath Avenue entrance). Please note, the charity box has moved from the mall floor to the Visitor Centre. For assistance with large or bulk donations, contact: Basil Ngakane, Rosebank Operations Manager, +27 (71) 764-1972.

The campaign runs until 31 July 2025. Learn more: https://bit.ly/RMDbuildabackpack25