This Friday is International Women’s day (8th March)

The organisers of this year’s International Women’s Day, with the theme “Inspire Inclusion”, say that “when we inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion, we forge a better world. And when women themselves are inspired to be included, there’s a sense of belonging, relevance and empowerment.”

KFC is honouring the first 53 ladies that has achieved a FIRST in their specific field: Each of the 53 achievers on KFC Africa’s list – one for each year the company has been in Africa – overcame educational, political, social and financial obstacles. And they often had to break through the proverbial glass ceiling to achieve something no woman in their country had done before.

The public is invited to nominate more “female firsts” for the next edition of this list across sectors and disciplines by emailing za-kfcafricamedia@yum.com <mailto:za-kfcafricamedia@yum.com>

It all adds up to a thirst for empowerment, diversity and inclusion which we are certain KFC shares with its “female firsts” – a list the company plans to expand annually with the help of the public and its customers.