Threatre Review – Finding Rosetta

FINDING ROSETTA tells the story of an Alien arriving in Rosetta, located in the Midlands of KZN, seducing Elizabeth Klarer, making off with her, and then returning her with her child. Klarer’s book ‘Beyond the Light Barrier’ describes this. Enter Rose, disillusioned with life in Johannesburg who spends a week-end in Rosetta to get away from it all, finds Klarer’s book and is transported into the world of her Zulu Induna, her capture, and her story. Annie Robinson-Grealy, playing Rose delivers a gripping performance, has you sitting on the edge of your chair as she flits between Rose’s imagination and the real world to the point that the audience begins to want the spaceship to arrive on ‘Flying Saucer Hill’. This one-act solo performance is out of the top drawer, the story is intriguing, the humour South African, and the narrative excellently crafted by Paul Slabolepszy. It is superbly acted and utterly engrossing – and the end will have you in Rose’s space, and maybe not in your own!