Three things that will turn the tide for South Africa

South Africa can only break out of its cycle of stagnation and poverty if it achieves sustained growth of 4% to 5% a year. This is according to Deputy Finance Minister Ashor Sarupen who said the country must focus urgently on three basic priorities: fixing energy, logistics, and local government.

Speaking at the second BizNews Investment Conference held in Hermanus, he highlighted that for every 1% that we get GDP growth, we get a 0.4% to 0.5% corresponding employment growth. He argued that prosperity is created when countries deliberately build the conditions for growth. “Our energy system is inefficient, our ports and freight rail choke our exports and imports, and our municipalities can no longer provide the basic services,” Sarupen said. He stressed that these are the three things that need to be addressed to turn the tide for South Africa’s economy.

The first priority, he stressed, is fixing energy. “The energy crisis remains the most immediate threat to growth and our economy’s ability to advance,” he said. Load shedding, high electricity prices, and Eskom’s financial troubles have left South Africa increasingly uncompetitive.

The second urgent priority is logistics, which is the country’s ports and railways. “Put bluntly, they’ve become a stumbling block to growth. If we don’t fix them, we will not be able to attract investment,” Sarupen said. Four of South Africa’s major ports rank among the worst-performing in the world, while Transnet is moving barely two-thirds of the tonnage it did a decade ago. “The monopoly system has failed. We need private sector concession agreements to run freight lines and port terminals.” If logistics are fixed, Sarupen added, South Africa could add up to 2 percentage points to annual GDP growth.

The third priority is rebuilding municipalities, which he described as “in a crisis impeding growth and investment at every turn.” Only 34 of 257 municipalities received clean audits in 2023, and 76% are deemed financially or institutionally distressed. Water losses exceed 40% in many towns, while employee costs have ballooned at the expense of infrastructure.

Sarupen stressed that energy reform could add 1% to GDP, logistics another 2%, and fixing municipalities would unlock even more. “That’s already three-fifths of the way to where we need to be to solve our problems,” he said. Without such reforms, South Africa faces another decade of stagnation, rising poverty, and worsening instability.

However, with them, a growth of 4% to 5% is achievable. “We still have the most industrialised economy in Africa. We have abundant natural resources, a young population, and an entrepreneurial spirit waiting to be unleashed,” he said. What’s held us back has been internal bottlenecks of our own making. We remove those, and the innate advantage of our country can shine.”

https://businesstech.co.za/news/government/837686/three-things-that-will-turn-the-tide-for-south-africa/?utm_source=everlytic&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=businesstech