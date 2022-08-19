Thuma Mina Teaching – A truly South African innovation

My name is Leopold van Velden, I am a former teacher who taught at both ends of the teaching spectrum. I started at Bonteheuwel, which is an impoverished area in the heart of the Cape Flats, and ended at a prestigious school in Stellenbosch. Experiencing the vast difference between schools that operate in impoverished areas versus schools partially funded by parents lead us (my wife and I) to start Thuma Mina Teaching. The dream was to create a genuinely effective tool that is accessible to learners across our country. I resigned from the school in Stellenbosch and have been working on this dream for the last two years.

Thuma Mina Teaching is essentially a resource provider tailored in such a way to be as effective and accessible as possible. We use YouTube. Most are familiar with YouTube and therefore we leverage the familiarity to skip training and offer resources with a single click. High-tech videos tailored for a low-tech context. On that note, our videos are produced in a non-conventional way. We meticulously write a script, shoot it in front of a green screen and then have it edited by professionals. We have a short video that encapsulates the vision, please view it here.

We are grateful to have been spotted by Capitec, Ford and Valcare who have become our main funding partners. Furthermore, the Western Cape Education Department is fond of our work and we provide resources to their e-portal.

Seeing that our resources are currently available at no cost to the learners we hope to spread it so that more students could benefit from them.

Please see our unique YouTube channel here. Or visit our website here.

Best wishes

Leopold van Velden