Tiger Brands’ Corporate Cooks Make SA Heritage Their Main Ingredient – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

Tiger Brands is a staple in millions of South African households. I grew up on KOO, All Gold Tomato Sauce, and Fizz Pops – not to mention the proverbial Energade after-school Rugby games.

We had the pleasure of enjoying four meals from Tiger Brands’ most revered cooks to celebrate Heritage Day:

Arthur Ramoroka (Tiger Brands Corporate Nutritionists), Amukelani Kweyama (Tiger Brands Development Specialist), Riana Goosen (Assistant Customer Marketing Manager for Tiger Brands Food Service Solutions), and Sayish Naidu (eCommerce Manager at Tiger Brands) – all switched their suits for aprons. Serving up dishes inspired by our South African heritage, love for great food, and local recipes.

I’ll start with a personal favorite, one that remains a staple at the Braais I host. Sayish Naidu’s ‘Big Mac’ Boerie incorporates Tiger Brands’ essential culinary pantry staples – which, might I add, might have inspired quite a couple of international fast-food outlets. Still, many of them don’t have that signature South African Cross & Blackwell and Colmans Dijon Mustard taste that I’ve come to love. I think I might take her up on a Big Mac Boerie cook-off, even though I’d probably lose.

Arthur Ramoroka gave me quite the throwback. Ever heard of ‘Ting’? A super grain that has loads of health benefits. Sorghum is mostly used in the preparation of traditional dishes served as a stiff porridge, breakfast cereal, or fermented porridge. Not sure if Arthur makes it better than my grandmother, but it’s certainly better than most of the Ting dishes that I’ve tasted

I’m embarrassed to say that I’ve never actually had a Melktert before, but my first one came with a special story. Riana Goosen let us taste her family’s secret ‘Griet’kies Melktert. A dessert on steroids, if I can say so myself. Her Melktert recipe was a stalwart for birthdays, funerals, and even church bake sales when she was a kid. From a 20-something-year-old, I felt like I’d taken a slice from the past. She let us in on one part of her secret, though – Golden Cloud Cake Flour.

These corporate chefs could easily give up their fancy office spaces for the apron and kitchen and still make a living. We need those recipes that make us feel more South African, and they’re so much better for you than your favourite, and overpriced, meal at a burger joint.