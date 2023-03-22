Tiger Brands Is Beefing Up On Food Innovation – By Tsidiso Masopa

By Tsidiso Masopa

Tiger Brands, a R28.5 billion business focuses on bringing 154 quality brands and products within 21 categories to consumers in 55 countries around the world.

Recently Tiger Brands, passionate about innovation, cooked up a strategy to invest in South African food companies with the consumer’s best interest at heart.

Technology and science play a significant role in food production. Especially since agricultural means of producing food are becoming increasingly expensive. Not to mention the challenges climate change has on agriculture. Tiger Brands is focused on 3 pillars of growth that prioritize the needs of the consumer and market at large. These being Health, Nutrition, and Economic Food Options.

This research takes place in Tiger Brands’ 180-square Sensorium which is at the heart of their food science ambitions, not to mention an exciting extension of their busy offices.

Our charismatic MC, Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, welcomed us before delving into the ethos and future of the company. She didn’t mince her words. “For 150 years Tiger Brands has invested in producing quality food for South Africans. We’re in the business of making high-quality food at lower prices. We want to get to the roots of what we do. We’re a food company.”

The Sensory Room is the analytical epicentre of the Sensorium – which also includes a laboratory, refinement kitchen, and an enviable pantry.

It’s clear that innovation is becoming increasingly important to the guys at Tiger Brands, and it’s a huge focus for the future, “Innovation at Tiger Brands is a culture and goes beyond new product and packaging, it includes our investment in technology, data systems and processes,” said Zayd Abrahams, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. I couldn’t help but ask him, “Why is it called Sensorium?” He gave me a sensible response. “We believe in teamwork, where everyone in our team has a say. So we let every member of staff participate in a naming competition. We Ended Up Picking ‘Sensorium.’”

Teamwork is indeed dreamwork. Tiger Brands is investing in training and growing Research and Development specialists to enhance the company’s goods, packaging, and innovation

across the board. In addition to strengthening its team, the company is working with tech and science laboratories and tertiary institutions to overcome shortcomings in innovation. The Sensorium forms part of a multi-annual investment at an approximate R42 million. This will go towards general recruitment, pilot plants, and Research and Development amenities.