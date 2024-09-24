Time Magazine recognises Standard Bank as one of the World’s Best Companies

Johannesburg, 17 September 2024 – Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has been recognised as one of Time Magazine’s World’s Best Companies and Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. TIME and Newsweek are esteemed media organisations that have maintained a reputation for exceptional journalism for nearly a century.

“These accolades from two iconic global news magazines demonstrate that our determined focus on delivering excellent services for our clients in, across and beyond Africa is being recognised worldwide,” says Sim Tshabalala, Group Chief Executive for Standard Bank Group.

Time Magazine’s World’s Best Companies, now in its second iteration, is a comprehensive analysis of the top performing companies across the world. The study is based on fifteen criteria including employee satisfaction, revenue growth, environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance (ESG).

Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, conducted in collaboration with global research firm Statista, reviewed businesses across 23 industries, spanning 20 countries. The survey considered all publicly listed companies with a revenue of over USD $500 million headquartered in 20 countries.

“Trust is the foundation of our business, and we are very pleased to be recognised among the world’s best. We will continue to work hard to earn the trust of our clients, our investors and the communities and countries where we work,” concludes Tshabalala.

About the Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group is the largest African bank by assets, operating in 20 African countries, 4 global financial centres and 2 offshore hubs. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, we are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with share code SBK, and the Namibian Stock Exchange, share code SNB.

Standard Bank has a 161-year history in South Africa and started building a franchise outside southern Africa in the early 1990s. Our strategic position, which enables us to connect Africa to other select emerging markets as well as pools of capital in developed markets, and our balanced portfolio of businesses, provide significant opportunities for growth.

As at 30 June 2024, Standard Bank Group had 19.5 million clients, employed nearly 51 000 people (including Liberty) and had almost 1 200 points of representation and 5 500 ATMs on the African continent.

The group’s largest shareholder is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank, with a 19.4% shareholding. In addition, Standard Bank Group and ICBC share a strategic partnership that facilitates trade and deal flow between Africa, China and select emerging markets.

