Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings” ranks UCT in the top 300 globally

The Times Higher Education World Reputational Rankings has just been released against the following:

The world’s most prestigious universities, as judged by 55,000 academics worldwide

Results of the world’s largest invitation-only, statistically representative survey of academic experts

Harvard University remains number one for the 14th year

A total of 300 universities are ranked, up from 200 in the previous edition

There are 38 countries/territories ranked, up from 31 in the previous edition

Sub-Saharan Africa recognised for academic reputation for first time since 2022

Revamped methodology provides deeper insights than ever before

Times Higher Education’s reports that its list of the world’s most prestigious universities has been revealed, with the top 300 most powerful academic brands listed for the first time. The revamped methodology for 2025 is still based on a high-quality survey with more than 55,000 respondents – the world’s largest invitation-only, statistically representative survey of academic experts – but with additional metrics to provide a more robust measurement of reputation and more granular insights.

Editors Comment: University rankings are controversial and many universities are withdrawing from the exercise, mostly because they believe the ranking methodology does not reflect many of the new challenges that universities are faced with and that some of the measures contain unfair bias, like size of university and number of faculties offered. Times Higher Education reports that leading universities such as Rhodes University (South Africa), the University of Zurich (Switzerland), Utrecht University (the Netherlands) and some of the Indian Institutes of Technology are boycotting its World University Rankings (WUR) and not submitting data. Apparently, Yale and Harvard are also having misgivings.

https://www.timeshighereducation.com/sites/default/files/reputation_rankings_2025_press_release.pdf?spMailingID=30689078&spUserID=MTgyMzU1MDY1NTg1NQS2&spJobID=2650829355&spReportId=MjY1MDgyOTM1NQS2