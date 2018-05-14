Tips for managing your inheritance

11 May 2018 – An inheritance can be a great financial bonus; but if not managed correctly will also pose a few challenges. Receiving a windfall is great and the urge to just spend it quickly is quite tempting.

“Resist the urge to use the money, let it sink in first and put the money in a short-term bank deposit while working out what you want to do with it. Don’t tell anyone about your windfall. It’s amazing how people suddenly want to be part of your best friend circle once they find out about your inheritance,” says Ester Ochse, FNB Financial Advisory Product Specialist.

She suggests the following tips to managing your inheritance:

Say no to impulse purchases: Rather wait to get a full financial plan from a financial advisor which will help you ascertain where your money should be invested.

Conduct a dipstick and determine what your priorities are, and ask yourself the following questions: What is your financial position and do you have debt; both short term and long term? Make a list of who you owe and what the rate of interest is. If you have short term debt, like store cards, pay these off first especially the high interest amounts. Then put these funds away for three months’ worth of expenses.

Portion the funds: Part of your funds can go to retirement funding, education and then to true wealth creation.

“Advice from a professional financial advisor will help you manage your inheritance better. If invested correctly; you and your family will benefit greatly in the long term,” concludes Ochse.