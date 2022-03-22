SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
22
Mar

Top 10 Countries Most Obsessed With The True Crime Genre

Rank Country  Books and Literature Movies  True Crime Podcasts  TV Shows and Programmes  Score (/10)
#1 Australia  21 100 98 41 9.85
#2 United Kingdom 17 96 35 43 9.78
#3 Ireland 14 92 100 34 9.77
#4 Canada 10 80 59 31 9.52
#5 United States  10 69 66 26 9.43
#6 New Zealand 12 61 57 33 9.40
#7 South Africa 10 53 12 21 9.03
#8 Brazil 7 88 1 10 8.82
#9 India 7 76 1 10 8.78
#10 Austria  4 50 13 31 8.76

  • Australia has a particular interest in true crime movies and podcasts. Although they do well in all categories proving their right to the top spot!
  • The United Kingdom also has a particular interest in true crime movies
  • Ireland has a huge interest in true crime podcasts, with a popularity score of 100- the highest of any country
  • As many true crime TV is set in the US, it is unsurprising that they rank highly

