Top 10 Countries Most Obsessed With The True Crime Genre

|Rank
|Country
|Books and Literature
|Movies
|True Crime Podcasts
|TV Shows and Programmes
|Score (/10)
|#1
|Australia
|21
|100
|98
|41
|9.85
|#2
|United Kingdom
|17
|96
|35
|43
|9.78
|#3
|Ireland
|14
|92
|100
|34
|9.77
|#4
|Canada
|10
|80
|59
|31
|9.52
|#5
|United States
|10
|69
|66
|26
|9.43
|#6
|New Zealand
|12
|61
|57
|33
|9.40
|#7
|South Africa
|10
|53
|12
|21
|9.03
|#8
|Brazil
|7
|88
|1
|10
|8.82
|#9
|India
|7
|76
|1
|10
|8.78
|#10
|Austria
|4
|50
|13
|31
|8.76
- Australia has a particular interest in true crime movies and podcasts. Although they do well in all categories proving their right to the top spot!
- The United Kingdom also has a particular interest in true crime movies
- Ireland has a huge interest in true crime podcasts, with a popularity score of 100- the highest of any country
- As many true crime TV is set in the US, it is unsurprising that they rank highly