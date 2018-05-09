Totalsports Back OCAL Global On 10 Day Epic Journey from PTA to CT

TOTALSPORTS SPONSORS OCAL GLOBAL’S EPIC 10 DAY JOURNEY FROM PRETORIA TO CAPE TOWN TO CHAMPION THE DIFFERENTLY ABLED

Johannesburg, (8 May 2018) – Sports retail giant Totalsports today announced their sponsorship of the 2018 OCAL Global Journey for Change which challenges perceptions of disability and generates funds for differently abled children in rural communities in the Northern Cape.

Totalsports is donating R120 000 to assist OCAL Global projects and is sponsoring kit for the 12-person strong team, including a crutch runner, a hearing impaired runner and one hand cyclist, who will tackle the epic 2200km, 10-day, non-stop challenge.

Their journey begins at the Totalsports store in Centurion on Thursday May 10 and culminates at the FNB 12 OneRun in Cape Town on Sunday May 20. All funds raised will be used to provide assistance to 133 Northern Cape children with mental and physical disabilities, commonly resulting from Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, amputations, genetic syndromes, spinal injuries and traumatic brain injuries.

“Totalsports is proud to be part of the OCAL Journey for Change. The partnership is an important one to Totalsports as we believe sport has the power to change lives,” says Craig Lamb, head of Totalsports. “By being a part of the OCAL Journey we are able to raise much needed awareness as well as create an environment where we can celebrate differently abled bodies through sport.”

Nicolene Anley, Founder of OCAL Global, says: “We are extremely excited about this partnership with Totalsports, a highly successful sports brand that has a massive footprint and reach in South Africa. Totalsports and OCAL Global are two proudly South African brands coming together to challenge and change the social barriers around disability.”

Follow the Journey for Change on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram via OCAL Global platforms using #OCAL2018 #TotalsportsxOCALGlobal #SportChangesLives. Visit ocalglobal.com to discover how you can support the project.