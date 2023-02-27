Tourism in Cape Town Bounces Back – By Tshidiso Masopa

By Tshidiso Masopa

Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/UrhglJ-2Q8M

The Mother City is an esteemed holiday destination for travellers from all over the world. Maybe it’s the gloriously unpredictable weather; the allure of colourful rickshaws; the unbeatable vibe of Long Street; the peculiar geology of the Table Mountain; or the history that Robben Island represents; tourists just love Cape Town.

Circa 2019, The Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) looked like something out of a post-apocalyptic film. Once bustling with visitors, arriving and departing at their will; some looking forward to memories made in the Cape, and some with stories to tell their friends and families back home.

Then it all just came to a standstill – COVID.

CTIA reported an impressive 98% increase in international visitors in 2022 up from the disastrous festive season of 201.

Travellers aren’t just popping into the Mother City, the tourism industry in the Western Cape has also seen a massive recovery. Visits to national landmarks such as Robben Island, Chapman’s Peak, and Table Mountain have all grown over 85% since 2019.

Local restaurants, hotels, taxi drivers, and even the retail industry will benefit from the increase in visitors passing through the gates of the CTIA.

Our spirited country has always been resilient. The local tourism industry turning a corner means many more much-needed jobs will be created as global tourism recovers.

Wahida Parker, Chairperson of Cape Town Tourism and Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, says that the Table Mountain still sees a considerable number of visitors, especially during the holidays.

“The festive season was undoubtedly in full swing this December. The influx of visitors to our city had the opportunity to complement their beach visits and wine-tasting outings with a hike up Table Mountain or a ride in our cable car while taking in the superb views of the surroundings.” said Parker.

Tourism contributes 3.7% of GDP employing just over 1 million citizens directly, so creating tourism-related jobs in as many households as possible remains the mission for Tourism South Africa.

Tourism officials in Cape Town are confident that the recent upswing in activity is a sign of things to come for the country at large.