Toys R Us Brightens Christmas for Orphaned Children

It’s the season of giving and Toys R Us has spread some much-needed joy and cheer to children’s homes in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban bringing a little bit of happiness and smiles to the faces of orphaned children.

Hand delivered by mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, the toys were received with much excitement during the home’s annual festive parties this week, with kids of all ages enjoying a new toy from Toys R Us.

“We identified the need to provide orphans with new toys this festive season, as a new toy represents so much to children that don’t have families or get to enjoy Christmas,” says Catherine Jacoby, Marketing Manager at Toys R Us. “The gift of play is made more significant by a carefully selected toy specifically suited to each child and we wanted to make this year memorable for these children.”

“Lock-down has been particularly hard on these children who have faced many hardships who still continue to smile and soldier on,” she adds. “Many don’t receive new gifts or toys and we’re thrilled to have been able to make this possible and fill these kids’ hearts with immense joy.”

Jacoby adds that each of the toys were hand-picked by the Toys R Us team of experts at each of the stores in the regions where the homes are based. “Our Christmas wish is that everyone gets to experience a little bit of Toys R Us magic and never grow up.”

The recipients of the Toys R Us gifts included: The Johannesburg Children’s Home, Joburg’s oldest charitable institution, Durban Child and Youth Centre, which cares for orphaned, abandoned, neglected and abused children and South African Children’s Home, the first welfare institution established in South Africa based in Cape Town.

