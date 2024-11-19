Trailblazer provides solace to those in need

Since opening their doors in 2013, Alberton’s Stepping Stone Hospice & Care Services has assisted more than 3 000 patients to live with dignity until they pass, including counselling their families during this difficult process.

Their story began with a mother’s promise, so that no one would suffer like her daughter did. Tersia Burger’s late daughter Vicky passed away at the age of 38, after years of suffering from Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

In her last months of life, she experienced extreme pain and discomfort. Through the tireless efforts of her mother, she finally managed to obtain services of palliative care.

Vicky experienced immediate relief from her distressing symptoms and was able to live out her final days with dignity. She also spent precious time with her two sons.

Weeks before her passing, Vicky begged her mom to start a hospice so that other people suffering from life-limiting illnesses could experience the kindness and dedication of a hospice care service.

Since then Tersia never looked back. She took on a wonderful and compassionate endeavor aimed at addressing health justice by fostering dignity and quality of life among patients with life-limiting illnesses in the greater Alberton and surrounding areas.

These angels collectively provide specialist palliative care to people experiencing the impact of life-threatening illness. Palliative care starts at the time of diagnosis and is an additional layer of care provided by trained and skilled professionals.

They also have their Centre for Palliative Learning, a Quality Council for Trades & Occupations (QCTO) accredited training and exam centre, where the entity offers various courses in Home Based Care and Palliative Care, including but not limited to NQF2 and NQF3 levels.

Tersia, is the Chairperson of the Gauteng Hospice & Palliative Care Association and Vice Chairperson of the national body of the Association of Palliative Care Centres (APCC).

She is also a member of the Palliative Care Continuum of Care Guildelines for Adults. She has positively impacted scores of people’s lives while on her quest to putting her vision into action for the good of hospice and palliative care, the patients and residents they serve, and their families.

Under her leadership, the non-profit organization has also attained Association of Palliative Care Facilities (APCC) five-star accreditation and is currently the only five-star APCC accredited Hospice in Gauteng.

The organization has taken on a wonderful and compassionate endeavor aimed at addressing health justice by fostering dignity and quality of life among young patients (0-18 years) with life-limiting illnesses in Gauteng (Alberton).

They recently extended their services to include a Children’s In-Patient Unit which includes a paediatric and adolescent ward – specifically dedicated to young patients caught in the grips of life-limiting illnesses. The establishment of the paediatric unit was inspired by a need to improve survival rates, and enhance the overall quality of life for those affected by life-limiting illnesses.

These are individuals experiencing the impact of life-threatening illnesses, such as HIV, cancer, renal failure, heart failure, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Tersia said: “We are committed to providing care and support, palliative care, to people diagnosed with a life-threatening illness through our home based care and in-patient unit service. We offer an in-patient unit with eight rooms and home-based care services caring for 150+ community patients every month.”

She said their palliative care is offered by a team of doctors, professional palliative-trained nurses, therapists, social workers, spiritual counsellors, and volunteers.

“Since our inception in 2013, we’ve since relied largely on donations from members of the community and local businesses. However, this has never deterred us from changing our patients and families’ lives, especially those from marginalized communities.”

Their ultimate goal is to expand their existing Children’s In-Patient-Unit in Raceview, Alberton, to include a 14-bed adolescent unit, counselling rooms and a new training centre.

Should you wish to donate towards the sustainability of the entity, contact them via email at info@steppingstonehospice.co.za

