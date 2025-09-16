Trained in agriculture & given resources to succeed

Development Programme Elevates Rural Poultry Business

Audrey Molalakgotla, owner of Lala’s Poultry in Senwabarwana Village, has grown her business through grit and determination, drawing on her formal training in agricultural management. Despite challenging economic conditions, she operated from an informal setup for five years before successfully relocating to a nearby 1-hectare stand with support from a local enterprise development programme. The move enables increased egg production to meet rising demand and creates a foundation for future expansion, product diversification, and job creation.

“The business shows strong growth potential and is positioned to create both permanent and seasonal employment in the area. This is exactly the kind of operation we aim to support through our programme, which offers a holistic approach to small business development,” commented Noluthando Mazibuko, Economic Development Specialist for Soutpan Solar Power, one of the four partners collaborating on this programme.

Support provided to Lala’s Poultry, in addition to securing suitable land, includes the installation of a borehole for reliable water access, building of a poultry house, and fencing to keep the property secure – all essential for sustainable, disease-free poultry farming.

“Without a reliable water supply, it’s nearly impossible to run a poultry business—especially in such a hot area. Water is critical for the birds’ hydration and hygiene. Thanks to the borehole, I can now maintain steady egg production, improve the sustainability of my business, and work towards supplying local supermarkets,” said Audrey Molalakgotla.

Audrey’s National Diploma in Agricultural Management has shaped the way she runs Lala’s Poultry, enabling her to operate more professionally and sustainably. She plans to build on this foundation with further management training later this year, supporting her vision to expand the business with additional hatcheries and an abattoir.

“Lala’s Poultry is driven by a motivated and dedicated entrepreneur who has shown resilience in difficult economic conditions. With the potential to create up to 10 new jobs, this business exemplifies how targeted support can unlock true economic development in communities,” added Mazibuko.

Audrey is one of 17 beneficiaries of Soutpan Solar Power’s collaborative Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme. The programme is delivered in partnership with Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET), Department of Rural Development, and Blouberg Local Municipality.