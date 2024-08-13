Swaragano NPO: Transforming Lives through Community Support

Swaragano, a non-profit organisation founded by Sanny Mashigo, has been making a profound difference in the Alexandra community of Johannesburg. Known affectionately as Mama Sanny, she has spent over three decades selling food on the streets and sharing leftovers with local children. This spirit of giving led to the creation of Swaragano in April 2020, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faced with the challenges of the pandemic, Mama Sanny transformed her garage into a soup kitchen, using her personal resources to feed families and children in her community. This initiative quickly became a lifeline for many, offering not just meals but a sense of security and hope in a time of widespread uncertainty and hardship. Swaragano has since grown, thanks to the relentless efforts of Mama Sanny and her daughter, Mpho Mmasechaba, who have tirelessly sought donations and support through social media.

Swaragano’s Mission and Vision

Swaragano is committed to empowering underprivileged children and orphans by providing essential resources, educational support, and emotional care. The organisation envisions a future where every child in Alexandra has access to quality education, healthcare, and the opportunities needed to break the cycle of poverty. Their programs include after-school tutoring, homework assistance, food parcel distribution, and cooking for the homeless. Swaragano also aims to expand its facilities to include classrooms and a vegetable garden, further enhancing its ability to serve the community.

How to Contribute

Individuals and companies can help the organisation with non-perishable food items and educational items and support. For example, recognising the vital role Swaragano plays in the community, Optimi contributed educational supplies, essential food items and warm blankets, this also included stationery for the 180 learners that is tutored at Swarango on a daily basis.

Louise Schoonwinkel, Managing Director of Optimi Home, expressed her admiration for Swaragano’s work, stating, “At Optimi, we believe in the transformative power of education and community support. Swaragano’s dedication to improving the lives of children and families in Alexandra aligns perfectly with our values. We are honoured to contribute to their efforts and help make a positive impact.”

Swaragano and Optimi’s shared commitment to fostering education and providing essential resources underscores the profound impact of collective efforts in uplifting communities. Together with corporate and community support Swarangano are making strides toward a brighter, more equitable future for the children of Alexandra.

For companies or individuals wanting to donate – please contact:

Mpho Mmasechaba Mphomasechaba14@gmail.com