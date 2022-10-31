SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
Travel is back with a vengeance!

In April this year, international arrivals at Cape Town International Airport had reached a recovery rate of 74%, while domestic arrivals recovered 76%. As early as May, accommodation bookings for December were already at 24% occupancy.

There’s a reason for this sudden increase in tourism. People with a yen to travel, regardless of their financial situation, are packing their bags or planning trips now that global lockdowns and travel restrictions have eased or completely ended depending on the destination.

