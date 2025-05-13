Tshwane nurses honoured on International Nurses Day

In a role reversal to remember, The Grove celebrates healthcare heroes

Tshwane: In celebration of International Nurses Day, The Grove Mall switched the roles for those who dedicate their lives to caring for others and showed some care to them. Paying a special surprise visit to Die Wilgers Hospital in Tshwane, the team from The Grove Mall expressed deep gratitude and gifted the nurses working on the frontline of South Africa’s healthcare system.

Nurses make up 56% of all healthcare providers in the country and are the single largest group of professionals supporting both public and private healthcare. Their role is not only central to the delivery of high-quality care but also to the broader functioning of the national health system, particularly through the implementation of the primary healthcare approach. Nursing is a multifaceted profession, with practitioners working across a wide range of disciplines, roles and levels of expertise, from emergency care and chronic disease management to advanced clinical practice, education and research.

Honouring Tshwane’s Healthcare Champions

The Grove Mall team handed out 500 curated gift bags to every nurse at Die Wilgers Hospital, each one packed as a token of appreciation for their daily commitment. The initiative was designed to show care to those who spend their days showing care to others.

The bags included a movie ticket from Ster-Kinekor, a voucher from Luggage Company, a packet of dried fruit from Cape Dry, a sparkling item from Lovisa, a fragrance sample from Edgars Beauty and a Krispy Kreme doughnut, small luxuries chosen to offer a moment of enjoyment. All the gifts were hand-packed by the mall team and delivered in person. As an added gesture, 50 lucky nurses received a vanity case to accompany them on their next holiday.

A Moment of Connection

Julie-Anne Claassen, General Manager at The Grove Mall, said “We wanted to do something that genuinely reflected the admiration we feel for these professionals. Nurses are the quiet strength behind our healthcare system. Visiting Die Wilgers and sharing our thanks face-to-face was a moving experience and a small way to acknowledge their extraordinary impact.”

Ivan Meyer, senior nursing manager who received a gift bag shared, “What an unexpected treat! It was so special to feel seen and appreciated. I’ll definitely be using my movie ticket on my next day off.”

The Grove Mall’s visit was not just a delivery of goodie bags. It was a heartfelt recognition of the real people behind the scrubs. For a few hours, the carers became the cared for.

