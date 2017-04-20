Tutu Teen Truck – what’s that?

“Young people frequently choose not to visit health care facilities. But we know from our 30 years experience on this quest that early detection can reduce HIV complications and we need to help healthcare workers to identify those who require anti-retroviral treatment sooner,” says Jill Koopman, Policy, Government and Public Affairs Manager, Chevron South Africa.

“There are 720,000 young people living with HIV in this country, so we understand the scale of the scourge and we channel our support by taking treatment and prevention to our communities, ” adds Koopman.

“In the 12 months up to August 2016, the Tutu Teen Truck saw 3,817 young people between the ages of 12 and 25. Amazingly, 36% were male. This rate is simply never seen in community clinics. Clearly, the unit is a supportive and credible service which means that they manage to test 98% of the youth they see.”

The Tutu Teen Truck also allows those who have been exposed to HIV, STIs, unwanted pregnancies and other health issues to be optimally assisted ‒ about half of those who tested HIV positive were deemed suitable to receive immediate ARV treatment.

“We’ve never treated our way out of an epidemic,” says Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, (@LindaGailBekker) of the University of Cape Town and deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation (@DTHF_SA) in an interview with The Guardian.

But she adds, “there’s no doubt we have to have primary prevention alongside treatment in order to get HIV control. ”

New sites are regularly added to the Tutu Teen Truck schedule, specifically to reach communities which have limited access to healthcare. Chevron South Africa recently helped the Tutu Teen Truck to expand its services and reach by adding a trailer to the vehicle. This functions as an extra examination room, which allows for an additional 1,600 young people to receive health services per year.

About Chevron South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Chevron South Africa is an affiliate of Chevron Corporation, the world’s second largest integrated energy company, which markets its products in South Africa under the Caltex Brand – one of the country’s top petroleum brands, with around 850 service stations nationwide. It also has Lubricants blending and base oil storage capability and markets Caltex Havoline and Caltex Delo to consumers across the country.

Chevron South Africa operates a crude oil refinery in Cape Town with a production capacity of 100,000 barrels a day. The refinery produces petrol, diesel, jet fuel, LPG, bitumen gas and other speciality products for South Africa and for export to other African countries. The Lubricants Manufacturing Plant in Durban together with its premium base oil hub has world class manufacturing, storage infrastructure and capability therefore allowing it to be poised as a key contributor to growth in South Africa.

Chevron South Africa is a major contributor to the country’s economic growth and has implemented wide-reaching social investment programmes in health, education and economic development.

For more information visit

Tutu Teen Truck is an unexpected hit with younger males

The “>HIV vaccine trial, called HVTN 702, recently began to enrol the first of 5,400 men and women aged 18-35. As the first new trial of a potential vaccine against the epidemic for seven years, the trial has increased the hopes of a breakthrough that could bring an end to HIV and AIDS.

While the vaccine trials demonstrate that South Africa is at the forefront of multiple approaches to HIV, there is the pressing need to galvinise early detection rates in younger males who typically avoid community clinics. In general, young people in under-resourced areas need a proactive approach to early detection.

In Cape Town, especially in the areas of Mfuleni, Dunoon, Philipi, Langa, Delft and Ocean View, the treatment and prevention system comes in the form of the “>Tutu Teen Truck run by the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation (@DTHF_SA).

The service is a self-sufficient mobile healthcare unit equipped with two counseling rooms and a dispensing cubicle with a specific youth-focused service.

The unit has been made possible by funding from Chevron South Africa operator of the Caltex brand. Chevron is known globally for its relentless fight against AIDS, which it does with local laser-like focus through various campaigns addressing the social needs of the communities in which it operates.

For more information visit www.caltex.co.za

