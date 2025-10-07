Twelve Million Rand Flood Recovery Programme launched by SOS Children’s Village Mthatha

Rebuilding Hope in Mthatha

SOS Children’s Villages today launched a Flood Recovery and Child-Centered Resilience Programme in Mthatha. Termed Rebuilding Hope, this Mthatha Flood Recovery Project is a 24-month, R12.2 million initiative led by SOS Children’s Villages in South Africa, with support from its International Federation (HGFD Foundation), to restore dignity, safety and resilience for flood-affected communities in Mthatha. The project targets approximately 12,500 direct beneficiaries (including over 6,000 children), across four priority locations in Mthatha which are Zimbane, New Payne, Phola Park, and Hillcrest.

SOS Children’s Villages is undertaking this project because the 2025 floods caused severe disruption to the community and disruption to child protection systems, leaving thousands of children and caregivers vulnerable to poverty, neglect, and psychosocial distress. This project aligns with the organisations mission, to ensure that every child grows up in a safe and caring environment, even in times of crisis.

This project will work in close collaboration with the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development (EC DSD) and the Eastern Cape Provincial Disaster Management Centre, which operates under the Office of the Premier (OTP) and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA). This will be critical in ensuring that the project is fully aligned with provincial recovery strategies, safeguarding protocols, and community mobilization efforts.

“As a child-focused organisation with a long-standing presence in Mthatha, we recognise the urgent and continued need to protect children, strengthen families and support community recovery,” says Nqabakazi Gina, National Director of SOS Children’s Villages in South Africa.

Recovery project objectives:

Meet Immediate Basic Needs :

Provide essential relief items such as food parcels, hygiene and dignity kits, and emergency shelter repair kits to stabilize affected households.

: Provide essential relief items such as food parcels, hygiene and dignity kits, and emergency shelter repair kits to stabilize affected households. Restore Child Protection and Education Systems :

Ensure that children have access to safe environments, psychosocial support and continued learning opportunities through Child-Friendly Spaces (CFS), case management, and temporary learning spaces.

: Ensure that children have access to safe environments, psychosocial support and continued learning opportunities through Child-Friendly Spaces (CFS), case management, and temporary learning spaces. Support Household Recovery and Livelihoods :

Enable families to rebuild their lives through cash and voucher assistance, distribution of seeds and small livestock and skills training for sustainable income generation.

: Enable families to rebuild their lives through cash and voucher assistance, distribution of seeds and small livestock and skills training for sustainable income generation. Strengthen Community Resilience :

Build local capacity for disaster preparedness and risk reduction through community disaster committees, DRR workshops, and safeguarding systems to protect vulnerable groups.

: Build local capacity for disaster preparedness and risk reduction through community disaster committees, DRR workshops, and safeguarding systems to protect vulnerable groups. Promote Multi-Sectoral Recovery:

Integrate interventions across Child Protection, Education in Emergencies, WASH, Food Security, Shelter, Livelihoods and CVA to ensure holistic recovery and reduce future vulnerabilities.

Beneficiary Targets:

Direct Beneficiaries : Approximately 12,500 individuals (2,500 households), including 6,070 children and youth.

: Approximately 12,500 individuals (2,500 households), including 6,070 children and youth. Cash & Voucher Assistance (CVA) : 1,000 households will receive three cycles of cash transfers to meet basic needs.

: 1,000 households will receive three cycles of cash transfers to meet basic needs. Indirect Beneficiaries: Approximately 7,400 individuals benefiting from improved community systems and services.

About SOS Children’s Villages

SOS Children’s Villages is an independent, non-governmental organisation that advocates for the rights of South Africa’s marginalised children. We offer loving, family-like care for children and young people who have lost or are at risk of losing parental care. Established in 1984, SOS has seven Children’s Villages and three Social Centres across eight provinces.

Each year our Alternative Care, Family Strengthening and Youth Employability programmes provide life-changing support to children and families across the country.

The Alternative Care model comprises of four principles that include a mother (each child has a caring parent), brothers and sisters (the family ties grow naturally), a house (a secure place to grow up in) and a village (the SOS family is part of the community).

Our Family Strengthening Programme aims to enable children who are at risk of losing the care of their families to grow within a safe family environment. We work in co-operation with local authorities and other service providers to empower families and communities to effectively protect and care for their children.

For more information, go to https://www.sossouthafrica.org.za/

Contact: Seithuto Seakgwa | Seithuto.Seakgwa@sos.org.za