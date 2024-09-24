So far so good

Two and a half months into the Government of National Unity (GNU) and contrary to the expectations of many, it is holding firm. A major red line for some coalition parties – the BELA bill – was crossed when the president signed it. Despite the noise, no one left the GNU. From his side, the president didn’t force through the two most contentious parts of the bill, giving three months to find a compromise. And if that fails? The Constitutional Court will sort it out.

Read or Listen

You can also listen to this article:

For your convenience, my latest article is also available in audio format (as well as text) so you can listen to it on the go.

The article is presented in a Question & Answer format by the distinguished journalist, author and former Carte Blanche presenter,

Ruda Landman.