Two Makhanda neighbourhood watchers granted bail after 3 months in jail – what’s their story? – By Khanyisa Khenese

By Khanyisa Khenese

The challenge of reporting on and reducing crime is ubiquitous in South Africa. Over the past years many community organisations have been formed to assist the SAPS in this quest. Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) in the Eastern Cape in no different. The Grahamstown Anti-Crime group is one such oprganisation, set up to help the people of Makhanda and SAPS fight crime. Clearly, within communities this will result on conflict between those who want crime stopped and those who commit crime, often known to each other

So, it’s not all plain sailing, in their quest to stop crime community members become embroiled, very often with a standoff between the SAPS and the Community organization itself. Below is one such story

Early last year in March 2023, a man Siviwe Sajini was beaten to death by a mob in a Makhanda location, Ethembeni. It is said that Sajini died from a head injury. Four members of the Grahamstown Anti-Crime group; Diko, Sakata, Xolisile Mlatsha and Vuyo Madinda were all arrested as suspects. However, on the 22 March 2024, two of them, Madinda and Mlatsha were granted bail whereas Sakata and Diko were denied bail because of their alleged involvement in an unresolved murder charge from 2022.

Thankfully, on Tuesday, 21 May, the presiding judge in the High Court, Advocate Motilal Sunil Rugunanan said that the affidavit that was submitted by the investigating office lacked a detail to identify Sakatha and Diko and the role they played in the murder of Sajini. He said that the affidavit is a realm of speculation and conjecture.

He concluded “I am satisfied that the magistrate’s oversight amounted to misdirection in his evaluation of the facts which entitles interference on appeals”.

Sakata claims the reasons behind their arrest was dirty politics and jealousy “of the love we are getting from the people.”

“People loves us because of the work that we are doing, we are doing everything for the people of Makhanda from recovering stolen goods to helping those that are in need. For example, we helped a lady from United Kingdom (UK) the criminals jammed her car but we managed to get her stuff. Also, our group is being demanded by outside areas such as Pedi, and Alice because the work that we are doing”.

“I feel very much happy, not only for us, but for our families as well, my mother cried in front of court and her sister collapsed when she heard the news that we were arrested”.

According to the secretary of Grahamstown Anti-Crime Group, Madinda, even though Sakata and Diko are out on bail they are going to appear in court again on the 30th May and 14th June for both the pending murder case that happened in 2022 and the alleged murder of Sajini in 2023.

He said that he is happy his two colleagues are out. “They deserve to be out and we are also going to team up and look forward to the trial” he said.

Elnorah Adonis said “May the Good Lord keep on protecting each of you as crime fighters”.

Ntombekhaya Radu also thanked the Lord “This is good news; I hope and pray that they will heal from all of this”.

Justice served or Justice done?