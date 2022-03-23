Two New Independent Schools in East London Improves Access to Quality Education

23 March 2022: Old Mutual Alternative Investments (OMAI) has concluded a R71 million debt and equity investment to develop two new independent schools in East London, with the aim of significantly enhancing access to quality education. The investment takes place through OMAI’s Education Investment Impact Fund of South Africa (EduFund) and is in partnership with well-known and experienced local education operator, Piyuse Thomas.

The new schools will have capacity for 1,120 learners and will be developed over two phases, with the first phase commencing in March for completion in time for the 2023 learner intake. The second phase is due to start in 2024 and is expected to be completed for the 2025 intake.