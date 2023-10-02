Two South African Teachers named in the Top 50 shortlist for US $1 Million Global Teacher Prize 2023

Mokolwane Masweneng, an English teacher at Dithothwaneng Senior Secondary School, Mphanama, Limpopo, and Mariette Wheeler, a science teacher at Protea Heights Academy in Cape Town, South Africa, have been included in the top 50 shortlist for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2023 organised in collaboration with UNESCO and in strategic partnership with Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation.

They were selected from over 7,000 nominations and applications from 130 countries around the world.

Now in its eighth year, the USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize is the largest prize of its kind.