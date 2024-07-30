Ubuntu Football Academy Mandela Day

Mandela Day at Ubuntu Football Academy: Empowering students to build a healthier future

It was smiles all round as students from the Ubuntu Football Academy in Masiphumelele and representatives from the local community joined together for a day of celebration and learning on Mandela Day.

Hosted by the Clicks Helping Hand Trust, the event featured educational and inspirational talks from guest speakers, blood pressure and sugar tests by Clicks nurses, a dental check-up from Colgate and nutrition and career guidance advice from local professionals. The students also received a donation of football equipment including balls, bibs and cones to help them with their training.

“This marks our second year supporting the Ubuntu Football Academy and we’re proud to highlight their exceptional work,” said Dhevan Pillay, trustee of the Clicks Helping Hand Trust. “The Academy provides students with opportunities to develop holistically both on and off the field, which has a ripple effect on the individuals, their families and the broader community. This aligns with our vision of improving access to quality education and creating a healthier Southern Africa.”

Casey Prince, Executive Director of the Ubuntu Football Academy, expressed his gratitude to all who made the event such a success. “We are grateful for the ongoing support of the Clicks Helping Hand Trust and thank everyone who came together to help our players focus on their health, nutrition and wellbeing.”

The Ubuntu Football Academy is a non-profit organisation dedicated to holistically developing elite footballers towards becoming ‘citizens of significance’. The Academy serves 60 students from grades 7 to 12, including five female students, who come from a wide cross-section of Cape Town and surrounding areas.

If you wish to support the Academy through CSI or Skills Development, please contact: info@ubuntufootball.com.