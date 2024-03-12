Ukraine Lions from the frontline to ‘Freedom’

http://tinyurl.com/57m55u4w

Born into captivity, mistreated, malnourished, and rescued at the outbreak of war, Born Free’s ‘Ukraine Lions’ have now finally found safety and sanctuary in their forever home

“It was with a sense of joy that I learned of the safe arrival of these beautiful lion brothers at wonderful Shamwari in South Africa. After enduring such misery and hardship in their early years, they can now live the rest of their lives as free as possible, just as nature intended. Grass beneath their feet, sun on their backs, and the shade of trees where they can rest whenever they wish. No longer exploited, but respected and cherished. For 40 years our charity, Born Free, has worked tirelessly for individual wild animals like Tsar and Jamil. Their story is the story of Born Free, one of perseverance, hope and change.”

Dame Virginia McKenna