Union Against Hunger launches to end the outrage of mass hunger in South Africa

Johannesburg, 27 February 2025 – A coalition of civil society and academia has taken the first steps to launch the Union Against Hunger (UAH), a new movement which aims to be a community-led dynamic South African movement dedicated to eradicating hunger and malnutrition in South Africa as soon as possible.

Hunger and malnutrition are a national catastrophe, with one in four South Africans facing severe food insecurity. Every year, ten thousand children die due to severe acute malnutrition and more than one in four children are stunted by the age of five. Out of twenty-one million children in South Africa, nine million are hungry right now.

For this reason UAH will be consulting and mobilising around an urgent campaign to ensure children’s rights to adequate nutrition, as enshrined in the Constitution of South Africa.

However, the movement’s broader vision aims to ensure that all people in South Africa have access to sufficient food and nutrition that they need to reach their full potential in life. This will be done through public awareness campaigns, direct food support initiatives in communities, and advocacy for systemic reform. UAH seeks to transform the food security landscape across the nation by reshaping policies, reducing food waste, and holding government and the food-producing and retailing sector accountable to ensure food is accessible, affordable and healthy.

The organisations that have initiated the UAH include the Healthy Living Alliance of SA (HEALA), Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, Grow Great, and the Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of the Western Cape. But the intention is to rapidly expand the leadership and build mass support for the movement.

Dr Busiso Moyo, UAH steering committee member, said, “We have enough food, land and other resources as well as the knowledge on how to end hunger in South Africa. What is needed now is the collective will to act decisively and implement solutions that ensure no one goes to sleep hungry. It is time for bold, collaborative solutions and unwavering commitment from all sectors of society.”

To join the Union Against Hunger, support initiatives, or learn more, visit unionagainsthunger.org.