UNITED THROUGH SPORT – NATIONAL RECREATION DAY #ThisIsUs

National Recreation Day was declared by the Cabinet on 10 December 2014, to take place on the 1st Friday of October each year, as a day to promote movement and active lifestyles.

Cabinet noted that South Africa today, like the rest of the world is facing a variety of challenges and life-style diseases such as obesity, cardiac disease, diabetes, respiratory ailments, as well as an increase in sedentary lifestyles which leads to a loss of personal interaction and fitness.

National Recreation Day facilitates mass participation of South African citizens in recreational activities in order to promote healthy living and sustainable wellness through physical activities.

United Through Sport is proud to be the Department’s partner within the Sport for Social Change Network and we will be hosting 50 youth from underprivileged backgrounds to take part in the #SSCN626Challenge, hosted at Callies Football Club on Friday 1st October. This event will be held on behalf of the entire Eastern Cape as part of the Department’s National Recreation Day activities.

United Through Sport is a sport for development organization based in Gqeberha, using sport as a tool to uplift the Nelson Mandela Bay youth since 2007. United Through Sport helps the youth in the communities access sport, life skills, personal development opportunities and education.

All 9 provinces will be involved in celebrating this day, with activities starting at 06:00 am and ending at 18:00 with each province hosting a #SSCN626Challenge event for 1 hour 20 minutes.

United Through Sport will take the metaphorical ‘baton’ from Limpopo at 12:40 midday and will then pass the baton on to Kwa Zulu Natal at 14:00.