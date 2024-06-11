Upbeat Stellantis to start work on R3bn plant in Nelson Mandela Bay within weeks

Automotive manufacturer Stellantis will soon break ground at its R3bn manufacturing plant in Nelson Mandela Bay. The company has praised the speed at which the SA government moved to make the deal happen.
Source Estelle Ellis: Business Maverick
Automotive manufacturer Stellantis will soon break ground at its R3bn manufacturing plant in Nelson Mandela Bay. The company has praised the speed at which the SA government moved to make the deal happen.
Source Estelle Ellis: Business Maverick
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.