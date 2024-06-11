SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
Upbeat Stellantis to start work on R3bn plant in Nelson Mandela Bay within weeks

Automotive manufacturer Stellantis will soon break ground at its R3bn manufacturing plant in Nelson Mandela Bay. The company has praised the speed at which the SA government moved to make the deal happen.

Source Estelle Ellis: Business Maverick

