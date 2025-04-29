Upgraded Johana Mpheto ECD Centre Brings New Hope to Young Children in Rural Bushbuckridge

Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, 25 April 2025 — A newly upgraded Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre officially opens its doors today, bringing hope and vital support to young children in Arthurseat, Bushbuckridge. Now fully expanded and functional, the centre provides an improved, safe, and nurturing space for 71 young children.

Once operating out of a single shack, the Johana Mpheto ECD centre now has a four-classroom brick facility with age-appropriate learning resources, proper sanitation, and an inclusive outdoor play area. The transformation marks a major milestone in ECD support in one of South Africa’s underserved rural areas.

“A well-functioning ECD centre matters to the whole community as parents and caregivers are freed up to go to work, the clinic or to care for other family members and household responsibilities,” says Warren Farrer, Do More Foundation CEO.

The upgraded facility is more than just a daycare, and it provides far more than education for the young children of Arthurseat. It offers a daily bowl of high-quality, nutritious DoMore Porridge, critical to child nutrition. This centre also comes at a crucial time for the rural area, following recent reports that learners in the Bushbuckridge community have been taking turns to eat at home as families struggle to put food on the table.

“Sadly, for many families living in Arthurseat, the meal their children are fed at school is often the only one they have each day. These children are at high risk of malnutrition and stunting, so it is critical that they eat a meal that is not just filling but also highly nutritious,” says Jabu Mthembu-Dlamini, Young Child Programmes Manager at the Do More Foundation.

To respond to the food crisis, Do More Foundation, RCL FOODS, and Sunbake have joined forces in a local relief initiative led by Food Forward SA, extending meal support to both the centre and the surrounding families.

In South Africa, 70% of young children live below the poverty line and fail to access the full essential package (nutrition, healthcare, social services, support for caregivers and early stimulation). Additionally, half of South Africa’s approximately 42,000 ECD centres operate informally and remain unregistered, which disqualifies them from receiving government funding. In turn, they are hindered from operating optimally to afford young children the future they deserve. The upgrade of Johana Mpheto is the first step towards making this ECD centre eligible for government subsidy and able to better address the fundamental needs of the young children in Arthurseat.

The Johana Mphetho ECD centre now stands as a model of what is possible when communities, private and public stakeholders come together to invest in underserved communities.

About DO MORE FOUNDATION:

DO MORE is a South African independent non-profit organisation focused on “creating better tomorrows for the young children” in South Africa. The values of the Foundation play an important role in shaping the culture and key priorities of the work it does. These values include authenticity, partnerships, entrepreneurship, and sustainability