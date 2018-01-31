Uplands Outreach – Impact Metrics Infographic for 2017

Uplands Outreach is delighted to present our Impact Metrics Infographic for 2017. It is gratifying to read about the ongoing, measurable, progress in the Insikazi School Circuit in Mpumalanga. We’d like to congratulate and thank the Circuit Manager, Mandrew Nyambi, for these positive results.

Thank you again to all our supporters and friends for empowering Uplands Outreach to undertake this systemic work in one school circuit.

