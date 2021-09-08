Vaccination Drive for Truck Drivers

Truck Drivers roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated at Engen Highveld 1-Stop

Engen is again helping to bring health to the front seat for our country’s truck drivers, this time by providing them with easy access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

In partnership with the Road Freight Association (RFA), Trucking Wellness, and the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry (NBCRFLI), Engen enabled truck drivers travelling along the R21 and the N3 between 6-10 September 2021 to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.

With Covid-19 hygiene protocols strictly adhered to, a pop-up vaccination station was set up at the Engen Highveld 1-Stop West on the R21.

Over the course of the first two days, around 80 truck drivers per day were vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

Adnaan Emeran, Marketing and Business Development Manager: Commercial says the vaccine drive aligns closely with the company’s consistent support of South Africa’s heavy-duty truck drivers through its annual Engen Driver Wellness initiative, which aims to improve occupational health and wellness among long-distance truck drivers.

“Engen Driver Wellness provides free voluntary health checks to truck drivers, advice on healthy lifestyle choices and consultations where necessary, which not only improves their health through increased awareness, but is also another way of keeping our roads safe,” says Emeran.

“For South Africa to return to some normality, it is vital that we all get vaccinated as soon as possible and we trust that this initiative will help truckers, who largely work long hours, to find a safe and convenient way to receive their jabs timeously,” adds Emeran.

The five-day pilot project is a clear indicator that there is an appetite from truck drivers for mobile vaccination stations.

Quick and Easy

Gavin Kelly, the Chief Executive Officer of the RFA explains that freight drivers simply needed to present a South African identity document for the team to register him/her on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

“Thereafter they were vaccinated. It was as easy as that.”

Continues Kelly: “Long-distance truck drivers spend many hours on the road, so it is very challenging for them to find somewhere safe and convenient to get their jab. The Engen Highveld 1-Stop was the perfect place for drivers on the R21 to do this: great facilities, ample and safe parking.”

“We have a lot of work to do to get our country vaccinated: the RFA and its Partners are proud to play a role in making this easier for our industry,” concludes Kelly.

