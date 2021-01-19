SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Advertising Links
Vaccines, Coming Soon…

The Department of Health in South Africa aims to vaccinate 40m people by the end of the year.

In order to be effective, each person requires 2 doses of the vaccine, resulting in a need for ~80m doses. As of 15 Jan 2021, the government has secured 20m doses.
