Venture capital (VC) and private equity leaders are expecting a sub-Saharan African economic boom with GDP growth beating International Monetary Fund forecasts this year and next year, new research* for blockchain-based mobile network operator World Mobile shows.

Senior VC and private equity executives questioned across the UK, US, the Middle East, Singapore, Hong Kong, France and Germany believe economic growth in the region will beat expectations, and they highlight efforts to improve internet connectivity as a potential reason.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) expect GDP growth in the region to be 4%-plus this year with one in five (21%) predicting 4.3% or higher. For 2023, 90% expect GDP growth to beat the IMF forecast of 4% with more than two out of five (43%) predicting 4.5% growth or higher.