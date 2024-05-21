Vesper on Wheels – By Yolanda Wessels

By Yolanda Wessels

Vesper on Wheels started in 2014 when Judy Jooste fostered and adopted a disabled mini dachshund, Vesper. It was a struggle to get wheels or information on disabled pets, hence starting the group to enable owners to give their disabled pets a good quality of life. “I had to learn very quickly when I adopted Vesper. I discovered an American organisation, RollingPup, that makes wheelchairs for dogs and had a patent available. I also assist people on how to live with and care for their disabled pets. I consult and mentor them as it can be an overwhelming challenge. We also build inexpensive wheels from PVC. To date, we have helped more than 38 animals, including dogs, cats, bunnies, sheep, and a goat. We are based in Pretoria, but assist animals country-wide and in Africa, where possible.” Wheelchairs are built for disabled pets, or halos to blind animals. If there are sufficient funds, they pay for operations and/or the rehabilitation of disabled animals. This is a pay-it-forward organisation. “We donate the wheelchair or halo but when the animal has passed on, it gets re-donated to another animal in need. We put a plate with the previous owner’s name on the wheelchair to always remember them.

Vesper on Wheels has been registered as a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) in 2019 to fundraise to help more animals. They consist of four members offering their time for free. They also have dedicated volunteers to help spread awareness. They need monthly donations, as wheelchairs, surgeries, and other modalities are very expensive. The cost of wheelchairs starts at R3,500; halos cost around R800, and prostheses are R5,000 and up, depending on the work that has to be done. Judy says, “For me, it isn’t just a job but my passion and life. I have always been drawn to charity work and working with disabled animals and people. We are passionate about improving the quality of life and providing support to the pawparents. Nothing in the world makes one happier than seeing an animal mobile for the first time or after regaining their mobility. We love seeing the progress made and the difference it made in their lives. Every animal deserves to have a better life, and if we can help, we will.”

Be sure to follow and check out their Facebook page, Vesper on Wheels Project, with the most inspiring and heartwarming stories of animals they have helped. You can also make a difference by donating or helping them raise funds.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/TebT4jX8mNBgAEtm/?mibextid=WC7FNe