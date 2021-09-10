Vetkoek in Scotland – You’re Invited!

Vetkoek Paleis Presents – The South African Cuisine Experience

After not being able to travel to South Africa in the last 18 month or so, Vetkoek Paleis, a South African based TV series, has decided to bring South Africa to Edinburgh through our food & culture. This will be a 3 course meal filled with the richest & finest multicultural South African cuisine, to not only heal those who are homesick, but to also share & introduce our food and culture with our fellow Scots.

We will be hosting a pop-up restaurant, with a 3 course menu of the dishes which were chosen by a number of South Africans, living in Scotland.

We will have 3 different time slots, with a limited number of spaces, to ensure quality and safety.

Venue: THE STREET, 2b Picardy Place Edinburgh, EH1 3JT

Date 19/09/2021

Time Slots : 12:30 – 14:30

15:30 -17:30

18:30 – 20:30

To place your order text or WhatsApp following : Your Name, Number of people & Time Slot to 07527909134.

If you have any allergies please make us aware when making your booking.