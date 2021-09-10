SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Advertising Links
contact@sagoodnews.co.za

10
Sep

Vetkoek in Scotland – You’re Invited!

Vetkoek Paleis Presents – The  South African Cuisine Experience 

After not being able to travel to South Africa in the last 18 month or so, Vetkoek Paleis, a South African based TV series, has decided to bring South Africa to Edinburgh through our food & culture. This will be a 3 course meal filled with the richest & finest multicultural South African cuisine, to not only heal those who are homesick, but to also share & introduce  our food and culture with our fellow Scots.

 

We will be hosting a pop-up restaurant, with a 3 course menu of the dishes which were chosen by a number of South Africans, living in Scotland.

 

We will have 3 different time  slots, with a limited number of spaces, to ensure quality and safety.

 

Venue: THE STREET, 2b Picardy Place Edinburgh, EH1 3JT

Date 19/09/2021

Time Slots : 12:30 – 14:30
15:30 -17:30
18:30 – 20:30

To place your order text or WhatsApp following : Your Name, Number of people & Time Slot  to 07527909134.

If you have any allergies please make us aware when making your booking.

Related Posts

September 10, 2021

Brand South Africa Announces Second Winner in the Poverty Alleviation Category as Part of the Ongoing Play Your Part Awards

0
September 10, 2021

Vaccination Drive for Truck Drivers

0
September 9, 2021

How Winning the Studebaker Changed a Farmworkers Life

, 0