Vicks partners with Springbok Captain to launch #TouchofCare South Africa

South Africa, 23 March 2020 – Not every child is born into an unconditionally loving family that nurtures and develops their true potential. But, every child deserves a touch of care. It is only through care that our children are given a chance to rise above their circumstances and add meaning to their lives.

Vicks has partnered with World Cup winning Springbok Captain Siyamthanda Kolisi through Roc Nation Sports, who facilitated the partnership, to launch the South African leg of the Vicks #TouchofCare Campaign. As a brand synonymous with the power of care, Vicks uses this campaign to share the stories of children around the world who have faced harsh realities and how a simple touch of care has transformed their lives.

As the campaign ambassador, the value of care is something that resonates deeply with Kolisi. He may be famous for his role on the rugby field, but few people realise that he is already a father of four children, and he’s only 28 years old. In 2014, Siya and his wife, Rachel, opened their home to Siya’s two half-siblings after their mother passed away, having entered the foster care system following the death of their father shortly after. Now, with two children of their own the Kolisi family is truly a family blended with love and care.

“A simple touch of care, no matter how big or how small, has the power to change lives,” says Kolisi. “My story is one. But there are so many examples out there. Lizo Tom is another.”

The online film chosen for the Vicks South African #TouchofCare campaign portrays the poignant and heartwarming story of an orphaned boy named Lizo Tom. It is a story of how love, support, encouragement and care completely changed his life.

This 3-minute film about Lizo’s life details how a personal tragedy set him on a course to care for 47 children at the Luvuyo Creche in Mamelodi, Pretoria. And it all started with his house mother, Mama Abisana.

Abandoned at birth, the story follows the journey of Lizo as he learns to embrace love and life with the help of Mama Abisana who he met at a children’s home. A woman who challenged the common belief that families are bound by blood by proving that something as simple as care and love can change a life, Mama Abisana helped Lizo find his sense of belonging and enabled him to grow into a pillar of the community.

The story of Lizo is testimony to the value of care. As an adult, Lizo faced his worst fear and greatest challenge – the loss of his six-year-old son. When he was at his lowest, Mama Abisana reminded him “We are not put on this earth for ourselves but for others. I am because we are”.

Through her love, Lizo was reminded of what it meant to have someone there for him when he needed it the most and realised that if he could not be a father to one, he would be a father-figure to many. He founded the Luvuyo Center for Early Childhood Development and Care in honour of Mama Abisana and his son Luvuyo, offering a place of safety and care for children in his community while their parents are at work.

According to Lizo, “The Vicks #TouchofCare campaign has enabled me to tell my story. By doing this, I can share the care that Mama Abisana gave me as child with the children of my community and make sure that everyone has a place where they can develop into caring community-driven adults.”

Ajay Vikram, Publicis Chief Creative Officer – Global Clients also shared: “Extraordinary acts of care truly transcend all boundaries. Through the journey of Vicks’ Touch of Care platform to new geographies around the world, we continue to celebrate the inspiring individuals who through their capacity to care for another, helps transform the world around them.”

Prenessa Pillay, Brand Manager at Vicks South Africa says, “Care fosters a sense of belonging and purpose. The story intends to provoke conversation around the impact of care on those who need it most.”

Pillay encourages all South Africans to watch and share Lizo’s story, and remember that a little #TouchofCare can go a long way.

Link to the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fapkniPdWk