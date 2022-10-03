SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
Video footage provides first detailed observation of orcas hunting white sharks in South Africa

The first direct evidence of orcas killing white sharks in South Africa has been captured by both a helicopter and drone pilot, and a new paper published today in The Ecological Society of America’s journal Ecology presents both sets of video footage, which provide new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and incapacitating white sharks. One predation event was filmed on a drone, but the researchers believe that three other sharks may also have been killed.

Alison V. Towner PhD Candidate — Department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science, Rhodes University, South Africa  &  Dyer Island Conservation Trust, Kleinbaai , South Africa.  www.instagram.com/alisontowner/

