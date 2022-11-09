Volunteering and its surprising benefits

These days, it may feel more overwhelming than ever to make our communities a better place. Covid and economic challenges have caused stress in all of us. Regardless of our circumstances, mental health has affected us all

[Did you know?] according to Stats SA, about 20% of South Africans will experience a depressive disorder at least once in their lifetime.

Volunteering can help reduce stress, avoid depression, and escape feelings of isolation. How? Read on below…

Forgood, the largest volunteering platform in South Africa, tapped in to Vodacom’s Employee Volunteering Programme (EVP) to survey employees and find out what inspired them to give back to their communities.

150+ employees participated; these were the key findings:

60% of respondents believed that giving time was the most important aspect of volunteering

43% volunteered throughout 2021 despite the complexities of the pandemic

73% had great volunteering experiences and 90% found them exciting

81% of the respondents are likely to volunteer as this makes them feel good and healthier.

There’s a direct link seen from the survey between volunteering and psychological and physical health.

Some of the benefits from volunteering and mental health can range from improved moods and boosted confidence to a healthy outlet from your day-to-day schedule.

Vodacom employees were inspired and empowered to volunteer through the different types of volunteering opportunities available on their internal EVP.

While 37% felt that they had no time to volunteer physically, most felt that the company was giving them the right number of Causes within a well-designed platform that allowed them to engage with opportunities on their terms.

Benefits of volunteering: 4 ways to feel healthier and happier

Volunteering connects you to others : Allows you to connect to your community and make it a better place

: Allows you to connect to your community and make it a better place Volunteering is good for your mind and body : Helps offset the effects of stress, anger, and anxiety. combats depression and makes you happy

: Helps offset the effects of stress, anger, and anxiety. combats depression and makes you happy Volunteering can advance your career: Helps you get experience in your area of interest. You might feel more comfortable at work once you’ve honed some skills in a volunteer position first

Helps you get experience in your area of interest. You might feel more comfortable at work once you’ve honed some skills in a volunteer position first Volunteering brings fun and fulfillment to your life: Fun and easy way to explore your interests and passions

Everyone has the time or talent to use to make a difference where we work and live. Volunteering is an individual, family and community activity that benefits everyone involved.

Visit forgood.co.za and join the tribe of volunteers making the world a better place.

