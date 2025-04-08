Volunteering isn’t just for celebrities – here’s how you can get involved

From red carpets to real change, some of SA’s favourite celebs are giving back – and Patronella Sono, Staff Volunteerism Portfolio (SVP) specialist from Momentum Group, says we all have the power to do the same.

Being famous comes with some pretty cool perks. But many of our favourite celebs know that true success isn’t just about red carpets and big gigs – it’s also about giving back and lifting others up along the way. From helping kids stay in school to improving community health or simply making someone’s day a little brighter, many of our stars are using their influence for good and showing that generosity never goes out of style. And they’re inspiring others, too.

Just ask Patronella Sono, Staff Volunteerism Portfolio (SVP) specialist at Momentum Group. “It’s wonderful to see many South Africans follow in the footsteps of their favourite celebrities, through supporting charitable causes,” she says.

Three celebs using their fame for good

Here are just a few familiar faces turning their success into something bigger:

1. Trevor Noah is equipping young people for work and university

Trevor Noah knows the power of opportunity. Through the Trevor Noah Foundation, our superstar comedian, actor and TV host, is helping high school students build the skills and confidence they need to succeed after school, whether that’s heading to university or stepping into the workforce. His focus is on long-term youth development and real-world readiness.

Bonang Matheba is funding university education for young women

Queen B isn’t just about glamour – she’s also about impact. Her Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund is on a mission to send young women to university and by tackling the financial barriers to education, she’s empowering women to change their lives and their communities.

Mihlali Ndamase is helping kids with school essentials

Beauty influencer and entrepreneur Mihlali Ndamase co-founded the Siyasizana Foundation to improve the lives of people in underprivileged communities. The foundation donates textbooks, shoes, stationery and sanitary products to learners and schools across the country.

Want to get involved? Here’s how.

How do celebs and many others make a difference? Volunteering. And the good news is: you don’t need to be on TV or have millions of followers to do the same. There are plenty of ways to give back, starting right where you are.

If you’re feeling inspired, here are some simple ways to start your own volunteering journey:

Figure out what matters to you

What do you care about? Animals? Kids? Education? Healthcare? Start by thinking about what you care about and then look for causes that match. “Choosing the right cause or charity can be a personal journey,” says Patronella.

Do a little homework

If you’re not sure if a charity is the real deal, Patronella suggests checking their mission and values, reading reviews and comments on social media, and seeing if they’re transparent about how they use donations. If they have annual reports or updates, even better.

Start small

You don’t need to jump in full-time. Volunteering an hour or two, offering a skill such as graphic design or copywriting, or helping out at a local event can still make a big impact. Even a few hours a month can make a big difference in another’s life.

Check if your workplace supports volunteering

Some companies make it super easy to get involved, like Momentum Group. Its Staff Volunteerism Portfolio (SVP) helps employees support the causes they care about most. Staff get access to pre-vetted charities through its dedicated volunteerism platform, a bonus leave day for volunteering, and the chance to be recognised at the Lesedi Awards, which celebrate the company’s most dedicated volunteers.

“We’ve seen first-hand the effects that volunteering can have in terms of personal and professional development, as well as one’s sense of purpose and even their general well-being,” says Patronella.

Giving back helps you, too.

Volunteering isn’t just good for the world, it’s good for you, too. According to Patronella, helping others can teach you new skills and valuable experience, give you a strong sense of purpose, connect you with like-minded people in your community, boost your mood, reduce stress and improve your mental health. And in a country like South Africa, this kind of work is more important than ever.

